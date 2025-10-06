ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNBD opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNBD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000.

About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

