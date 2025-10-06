Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Increases By 60.0%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

