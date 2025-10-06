Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000.
About Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies that employs an optimizer aimed to deliver high dividend yield balanced against volatility. XUDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
