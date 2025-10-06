Running Oak Capital LLC Has $16.42 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $328.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.43 and a 200-day moving average of $373.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.17.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

