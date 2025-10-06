Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $98.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

