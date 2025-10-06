A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 770.

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.9%

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 678 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,565.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 555 and a twelve month high of GBX 728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 687.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 681.41.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.G. BARR will post 43.7109104 EPS for the current year.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

