QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $125.81 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.