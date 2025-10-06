iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

