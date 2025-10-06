Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,844,000 after acquiring an additional 95,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $778.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.94. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

