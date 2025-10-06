Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 16,231 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 12.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $120,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 297.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 182,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 136,635 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JHML stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

