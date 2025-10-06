Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 39,885 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,885 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

JHMD stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $811.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

