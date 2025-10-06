Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 409 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

