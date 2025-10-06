Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $618.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.