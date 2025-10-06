JSF Financial LLC Buys 256 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX opened at $153.59 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

