Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $41.66 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

