Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.36 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

