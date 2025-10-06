New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

