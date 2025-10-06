Ascent Group LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,463 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

