Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $41.14 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

