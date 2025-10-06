Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

