Barrett & Company Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.32. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

