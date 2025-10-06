First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

