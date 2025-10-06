Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 583 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PSX opened at $133.14 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

