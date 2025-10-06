Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $367,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $629.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.