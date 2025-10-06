EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stock Holdings Lessened by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $654.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.