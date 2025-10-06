Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.