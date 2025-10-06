Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $217.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.