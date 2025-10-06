Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 84,946 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 2.47% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,732,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after buying an additional 131,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $760.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

