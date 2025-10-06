Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

