Running Oak Capital LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after buying an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

