Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 572.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 372,543 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $26,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Graco by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Graco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

