Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 34,011 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $150.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.