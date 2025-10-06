monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $292.36 Average PT from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.3636.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

MNDY stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.84. monday.com has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

