iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

