Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

