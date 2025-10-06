Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 9.0%

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

