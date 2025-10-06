Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $245.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.74. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $246.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

