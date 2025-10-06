Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 999,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 215,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $42.10 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

