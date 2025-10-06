Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $109.15

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.1538.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $2,626,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5%

Aflac stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

