Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $872,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 900,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,406.08. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $965,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 490 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $8,290.80.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,416,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

