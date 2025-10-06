Short Interest in Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Decreases By 33.5%

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 633.7% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 140.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CORN stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Teucrium Corn Fund has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.