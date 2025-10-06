Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $67.05

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.0476.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $70.60 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $97,138,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 228.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,110 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Comerica by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 663,513 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $32,864,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,365,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

