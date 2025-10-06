Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $798.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

