Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

