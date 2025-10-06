AWM Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

AWM Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,237 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $856.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

