AWM Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 475,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 269,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

