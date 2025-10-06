Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

