Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,127,000 after buying an additional 1,446,475 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 972,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.90 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

