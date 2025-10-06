AWM Capital LLC Sells 795,228 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

AWM Capital LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $88,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

