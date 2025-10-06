SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 106,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

